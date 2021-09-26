UDF Veep Lillian Patel Meets Lucius Banda

Former governing United Democratic Front (UDF) Vice President for the Eastern Region, Lillian Patel, on Sunday held a meeting with UTM’s Campaign Director and Presidential advisor on Youth Lucius Banda.

Lucius Banda and UDF Senior Officials

Banda, who is a former member for UDF party, confirmed meeting with Patel at his private residence through his official facebook page. He said there is no permanent enemy in politics.

“It was wonderful this afternoon to be visited by the Vice president of my old family, the UDF. We may differ politically but we remain a family,” posted Lucius Banda

However, its remains a top secret of the century on what the two discussed during the meeting which lasted for some hours.