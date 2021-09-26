Destiny International Church To Hold Annual Conference in Blantyre

By Esnath Kalawe

Lilongwe, Mana: Destiny International Church in Blantyre has organised a five-day annual conference slated to take place from October 6 -10 at Samaritan Trust Hall in Blantyre under the theme ‘Commanding the Supernatural‘.

The theme is derived from the Bible’s Book of Joshua 10:12-13 which the church authorities say will empower its believers to exercise their authority in Christ.

In an interview, Destiny International Church founder, Pastor Immanuel Chodzeka, said they decided to organise the event to empower and equip people in ministry.

” This will be our 4th edition annual conference; our vision is to transform lives and rebuild broken destinies globally. Believers will have envious destiny lifters as well as destiny promoters,” said Chodzeka.

He further said such an event happens yearly and that they have been holding them in the past three years since inception of the church.

According to Chodzeka, this year, the conference will be conducted in a unique way to make it memorable.

“We are through with preparations, and people should expect this year’s event to be so unique as compared to the previous events.

“This time around, we are going to have a great conference as we are also planning to focus our prayers on nation.

“We are holding the conference amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and we will pray for the nation to be healed from the pandemic,” he said.

Among others, the conference will host other speakers such as Reverend Mathews Chimwendo, Apostle Jamali Milanzi and Apostle Timothy Khoviwa.

One of the speakers, Senior Pastor of Showers of Blessings Church, Pastor Joshua Milanzi confirmed to have been invited to share the Word of God at the conference.

He said as one of the speakers, people should expect supernatural speed of favour.

“I am urging people to come in large numbers and they should expect to receive supernatural empowerment for business, family, ministry as well as breakthroughs.

“There will be supernatural speed and favour, and spiritual limitations will be broken,” Milanzi said.

Music by King James Phiri, Steve Wazisomo Muliya, Prince Yasin Jenala, Shakina, Gloria Macheka as well as Destiny International Church Praise Team will spice up the event.

Destiny International Church was founded in April, 2018 and has 500 registered members in all its branches across Blantyre, Thyolo, Lilongwe and Chikwawa.