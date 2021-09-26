Foundation To Cheer Street- Connected Children In Lilongwe

By Moses Nyirenda

File Photo: Streets kids in Malawi

Lilongwe, Mana: Lilongwe-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), One Step Foundation has organised an event to donate various items such as school uniforms, shoes and clothes to street connected children from within Lilongwe City.

The occasion is scheduled to take place on October 2, 2021 at Mbuka Primary School Ground in Lilongwe at which the Minister of Gender, Disability and Community Development, Patricia Kaliati, will be in attendance as the guest of honour.

In an interview with One Step Foundation Executive Director, Moses Mwalabu, said they are prepared for the function.

“We have done all preparations for the function and key speakers, including the guest of honour, have confirmed to participate in the event.

“During the function, 720 school uniforms, pairs of shoes and clothes are expected to be presented to street-connected children,” Mwalabu said.

He added that his organisation is on mission to address issues affecting street-connected children and other vulnerable groups in the country.

“We want to support all street-connected children in the country, especially in Lilongwe, by sending them back to school.

“Additionally, we also want to economically empower families living in total poverty so that they should have access to essential needs,” he said.