Activist Pemphero Mphande Urges Malawians to Embrace Giving Culture

By Joel Nkhata

Some of the people who took part in the event

Mzuzu, September 22, Mana: Renowned youth activist, author and Executive Director of Forum for AIDS Counseling and Training (FACT), Pemphero Mphande, has urged Malawians to develop a culture of giving towards causes that alleviate the social plight of disadvantaged people.

Mphande made the call recently after leading some Mzuzu residents in a charity motor car drive procession from Katoto Secondary School Ground to Dunduzu Road-block, an activity which raised about K1.4 million.

The event was organised to raise funds for You Are Not Alone (YANA) Foundation.

Mphande said time has come for the local citizenry to realise that the concept of donating towards the plight of the disadvantaged groups is not for specific donors and the country’s development partners.

“In this charity drive activity, we were trying to raise awareness on the importance of charity works towards assisting the needy and the marginalised groups,” said Mphande.

According to Mphande, they decided to embark on the fundraising activity in support of YANA Foundation which he said was undertaking remarkable efforts in supporting needy communities in the city.

“YANA Foundation is run by a 20-year-old lady, Tusayiwe Munkhondya, and I felt duty-bound to support her,” said Mphande.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA), Munkhondya said she was excited that the event realised about MK1.4 million which she said will be channeled to charity work under her organisation.

“It was really fruitful, we don’t have enough money for implementing our charity works. This event has pushed us up financially. I am, therefore, thankful to all those who participated and sponsored the initiative,” said Munkhondya.

YANA Foundation was established in 2020. Among other initiatives, it offers education assistance to girl learners through Back-to-School Initiative and financial support to women entrepreneurs and the elderly.

So far, the foundation has managed to send back to school more than 10 girls who dropped out due to different reasons and assists more than 150 children in nursery schools.

Some of the enterprises which supported the event included Kips, which is a chain restaurant firm, Mzuzu Panel Beaters, The Orchard, Moto Money and R&L Farms Game Ranch.

On his Facebook page post, Mphande extended a vote of thanks to everyone who participated in the drive.

“We raised MK1, 459, 500 from small and big donations for YANA. Thank you to Mzuzu City folks that joined us and all those who contributed.

“I always wanted our people to learn that giving is not for a specific group of people but us all. If we give in small amounts, we can make a difference to the majority,” reads the post in part.