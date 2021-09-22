spot_img
22.1 C
New York
Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Buy now

spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Mapeto David Whitehead and Sons Executives Re-Arrested On Fresh Charges

By Malawi Voice

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has re-arrested three Mapeto David Whitehead and Sons Chief Executive Officers for allegedly committing new customs crimes.

The suspects who are on another court bail are Faizal Gaffar Latif, Yaseen Muhammad and Mahomed Gaffar.

MRA Head of Corporate Affairs, Steve Kapoloma confirmed the arrest on Wednesday saying the suspects were arrested yesterday.

However, Kapoloma asked for more time before he could give further details.

The three were also arrested some months ago on allegation they invaded tax amounting to MK 16 Billion.

Previous articleActivist Pemphero Mphande Urges Malawians to Embrace Giving Culture
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©parenting.com. All rights reserved - Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv