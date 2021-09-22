Mapeto David Whitehead and Sons Executives Re-Arrested On Fresh Charges

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has re-arrested three Mapeto David Whitehead and Sons Chief Executive Officers for allegedly committing new customs crimes.

The suspects who are on another court bail are Faizal Gaffar Latif, Yaseen Muhammad and Mahomed Gaffar.

MRA Head of Corporate Affairs, Steve Kapoloma confirmed the arrest on Wednesday saying the suspects were arrested yesterday.

However, Kapoloma asked for more time before he could give further details.

The three were also arrested some months ago on allegation they invaded tax amounting to MK 16 Billion.