UTM’s Makwenda Chunga Raps Chakwera on Fertilizer Prices, Declares ‘war’ on MCP Candidate

OLD GOOD DAYS: Chakwera and Makwenda at the court

UTM national campaign director Makwenda ‘Bulldozer’ Chunga has torn apart President Lazarus Chakwera for his glaring failure in managing the issue of fertilizer prices in the country, a thing he described to have dented “Tonse Alliance government beyond redemption.”

Makwenda Chunga was speaking in Mzimba East on Sunday, September 19, 2021 when he launched campaign for the by-election which is slated next month.

“Fertilizer prices have gone up to the disadvantage of the poor and the vulnerable. This is now what President Chakwera promised Malawians during campaign. We were told of having a pro poor prices of fertilizer on the market. Now who can buy fertilizer in this country at K40,000? This is a slap on the face of the voter,” said the outspoken Chunga who is UTM Deputy National Campaign Director.

Chunga said Malawians are upset with fertilizer prices on the market.

Recently government projected that a bag of 50 is expected to fetch 27,000 Malawi Kwacha a thing most business importers are saying it’s a ” mission impossible.”

The Chakwera government has also hiked the Affordable Input Program fertilizer to 7,500 Malawi kwacha.

Mzimba East seat fell vacant after the death of Wezzie Gondwe.

Meanwhile, UTM has roped in Mr Munyenyembe to represent the party during the forthcoming polls. Munyenyembe who stood as Independent in the last polls came second against UTM’s Lucky Tony Banda who came distance third.

“Our candidate here is Munyenyembe who is destined to win in this forth coming by-election polls and that we shall do everything to make sure UTM wins this constituency’, said Chunga who was very instrumental during Tonse Alliance campaign in the northern region.

Chunga took time to urge people to go and vote for UTM candidate, Munyenyembe who has experience since he was once an MP for the constituency before.

Political analysts have described the ‘cold war’ between UTM and MCP as a sign that “all is not well” in the alliance.

All three major parties in the country, DPP, MCP and UTM are geared to grab the constituency.

Last time UTM won a by-election in Karonga Central, there was bitter fighters between the two parties.