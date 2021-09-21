Oops!SANA Cash & Carry Abusing Malawian Workers

It has transpired that Malawian workers in SANA Cash and Carry shops are being abused and that labour rights for employees are not being adhered to.

They are dehumanizing the Malawian workers ranging from poor salaries and working conditions such as follows;

1. People working from morning until 8 in the evening and to finish balancing will only release them at 9 in the evening with no provision of transport and no regard about the workers personal security as transport commuters would have stopped plying the roads and workers subjected to walk to their homes in the night.

2. They are subjected to physical search when visiting the washrooms to an extent of removing their shoes

3. The shifts are not properly managed as such one would work from morning until evening with no appropriate system to reward over time and subjected to very late lunch where one would eat at 5PM from morning.

4. The workers are not allowed to buy groceries from their own work place

5. Workers are not given an opportunity to upgrade their education as there is no time to do so

6. Till operators are the worst hit where by due to exhaustion human error is inevitable. To this effect if a customer was overcharged and he or she comes back to claim, that money is deducted from the workers salary harshly though on that particular day the cash register recorded a surplus in sales.

7. 2 minutes delay to work is considered absent and the salary is deducted accordingly.

8. The salaries for SANA EMPLOYEES are extremely low and do not much the economic hardships currently prevalent despite all the harsh conditions that the workers are subjected to.

We all agree that Sana is a great investment and they have pushed the giant PTC to run for their fair share of the retail industry revenues but it’s too hot for PTC and I guess the subject of local capacities is for another day but today we are looking at the harsh conditions our brethren are patiently persevering due to that fact that alibe pogwira and jobs are not easy to access.

However I wish there were working systems to protect these workers from exploitation. Unduna wa zantchito nkhani yanu iyi