Local Govt Reforms Progress Excites Workaholic Veep Chilima

Veep Chilima and Halima Daud during the meeting

The Vice President of Republic of Malawi Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima says he is impressed with the progress the Ministry of Local Government has made towards the Ministry’s reforms.

He said this on Tuesday in Lilongwe during reforms quarterly review meeting with the Ministry adding that the process to amend the Local Government and Chiefs Acts, the review of the National Decentralization Policy and formulation of the Chiefs Administration Policy show the zeal the Ministry has towards the revamping of the local government system through the reforms.

“It is time to show people that Ministry of Local Government is an important Ministry beyond Chiefs’ administration as portrayed. May you start defining your focus. You should also clarify on the human resource function at Councils where the local governments should be able to hire and fire their human resources to address the high vacancy rates and also avoid unnecessary transferring of staff.

“The Ministry should clarify on the roles of the heads of the devolved sectors in the councils to avoid challenges that pertain to dual reporting which has been a great challenge in the implementation of the decentralization programme,” he said.

The Ministry should clarify on the roles of the heads – Chilima

Chilima urged the Ministry to clearly look into establishment of secondary cities where the Ministry has to consider piloting few sites in the initial stage before scaling up to other sites.

On the issue of secondary cities, the vice president urged the Ministry to accelerate its efforts and ensure that a concept paper is brought before cabinet before December 2021 so that financing for the same can be considered in the next budget session of parliament.

While commending the Ministry for completing 4 of the 15 reform areas and for having achieved 81 percent progress on the remaining 11 reform areas, the vice president encouraged the Ministry to move fast on asset devolution so that progress is achieved and possibly complete this phase of reforms by the end of this financial year.

Chiefs Act will improve management of chiefs’- Kalemba

Secretary for Local Government Charles Kalemba assured the vice president that the Ministry is indeed targeting the end of this financial year to have the current set of reform areas completed which shall be a springboard to move to the next set of reform areas which will aim at increased service delivery to the people of this country and also to make councils economic hubs for national development.

Kalemba said the Ministry is amending the Local Government Act so that it brings sanity in councils especially in the way councils conduct their business.

“The amendment of LGA will improve complementarity between the central government and local governments in delivery of the National Agenda 2063,’ he said.

He said the amendment of the Chiefs Act will improve management of chiefs’ administration especially in management and remuneration of the traditional leaders.

“It will regulate creation of illegal villages hence reducing stress on the country’s resources in various areas of interventions,” said the SLG.

kalemba also said the Ministry has focused on performance contracts system of personnel in Local Authorities in order to transform the culture and mindset of doing business unusual by council officials which will be triggered by compliance to set standards and commitment to deliver the desirable results.

“The performance contract system of personnel will improve work relationship between appointed and elected council officials to improve governance thereby having positive impact on rural development,” said Kalemba.

The Deputy Minister of Local Government Halima Daud assured the Vice president that her office will provide the necessary political backups to make sure that the reforms are carried out and delivered according to the dictates of President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera’s government.