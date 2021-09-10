Court Clarifies on SKC Mpinganjira/FDH Loans

Country to what was communicated some time back during the trial of Thom Mpinganjira’s bribery case, today the court clarified that Vice President Saulos Chilima never got a donation from Mpinganjira but a loan which he paid.

Speaking as she delivered judgement on the bribery case, Judge Dorothy deGablielle clarified that in August 2018 and January 2020 Dr. Chilima recieved K40 million from Mpinganjira through a bank employee and the money was paid back.

“The bank employee confirmed collecting back K40 million from Dr. Chilima as loan payment. Dr. Chilima also got a loan of K350 million from FDH bank,” said the Judge.

However, the Judge did not mention anything as to whether the K98 million kwacha that President Chakwera recieved was paid back.

The Judge said Mr. Kapondamgaga and Mr.Chaima as well as President Chakwera himself collected money from Mpinganjira as a donation.

“The accused said he met President Chakwera at Ufulu garden where he donated K20 million in person and in cash,” said the Judge.

The Judge made these pronouncements as she gave background to the case where Mpinganjira is being accused of bribing judges.