Mpinganjira Convicted

High Court in Blantyre has found business mogul Thomson Mpinganjira guilty in the case where he was accused of attempting to bribe five High Court judges.

High Court Judge Dorothy DeGabrielle has since revoked Mpinganjira’s bail, pending sentencing.

The business tycoon Dr. Thom Mpinganjira will be remanded at Chichiri prison in Blantyre.