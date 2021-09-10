I truly miss Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika as our president

BY JACK BANDA

MUTHARIKA: Missed

I miss democracy, development and listening to an honest and intelligent leader speak to us.

He inspired us and gave us hope.

Those that couldn’t grasp it because of the noise Chakwera, Chilima and Mtambo were making, here is a simple picture of where he was coming from with his leadership.

As DPP government he promised to provide:

1. Chitukuko (development)

2. Chilungamo (justice)

3. Chitetezo (security)

From us, he asked for three simple things

1 Hard work

2. Integrity

3 Patriotism

I am sorry that Chakwera messed up things for us but we were slowly evolving.

Now we have these meaningless motivational talks and outlandish proposals:

1. Akuti Mindset Change. Chilima and Mtambo are the people to teach us “mindset change!”

2 The Chakwera H5 Vision

3. Vision 20634.

Peace and Unity education According to Minister Timothy Mtambo for the children of Malawi.

This is a strategy to stops chiefs from arguing and politicians from quarrelling. The legend of the phoenix!