TICIA Counseling Centre, DMI University urge counselling and psychotherapy mainstreaming to address rising suicide cases

By Watipaso Mzungu

Mainstreaming of counselling and psychotherapy services in all sectors would help Malawi address rising cases of suicide in Malawi, a consortium of Ticia Counseling Centre, DMI-St John the Baptist University and the Ministry of Health and Population has said.

Malawi has recently registered an unprecedented rise in the number of people taking their lives in Malawi due to various social and economic reasons.

The recent prominent case was that of Reverend William Mumba of the CCAP Synod of Livingstonia.

But speaking when she announced the opening of the September 2021 Intake, Ticia Counselling Centre executive official, Patricia Singini, said Malawi has potential to win the battle against suicide if the government and private sector can mainstream and counselling and psychotherapy services in their operations.

However, Singini admitted that Malawi suffers a huge shortage of counselling and psychotherapy specialists.

“And that is why we are coming in. The good news is that we have now expanded our programme and training centres in Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu so that more people can enroll for the course. Our desire is to ensure that Malawi has adequate counselling and psychotherapy specialists both in rural and urban areas,” she said.

The second cohort is currently continuing with HIV Testing course. The course is providing provide a holistic therapeutic counselling, which is combating issues of HIV and Aids, chronic diseases, Covid-19, gender based violence (GBV), child marriages and many other areas affecting psychosocial issues in Malawi.

According to Singini, the minimum entry requirement is the Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) or its equivalent and relevant a professional qualification.

The structure of the programme is: one month for theory and two months for clinical practical.

“The programme will be offered using face to face, blended learning and online learning. Classes will be conducted during weekdays and weekend. Duly completed applications including copies of certificates, references letters should be submitted to the following address below: DMI-ST. John the Baptist University (Blantyre Campus). Box 5806, Blantyre, Malawi or Ticia Counselling Centre, P.o Box 3292, Blantyre or to the following e mail: admin@tccmalawi.com. Application forms can be obtained at a cost of MK5000.00 from DMI St John the Baptist- Blantyre Campus. For further enquiries, please contact the Liaison Officer on the following number: 0 212 522 097,” she explained.

Singini disclosed that the enrolling students will be required to pay a tuition fees of K 200,000 for both theory and practicals and K30,000 Certificate Processing Fees.

“Tuition fee should be deposited into Mybucks Bank Account Number 9072476605018 whose name is Ticia Counseling Centre,” she said.