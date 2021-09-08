Eight channels from across the continent now available in High Definition

Finding ways to offer pay TV subscribers more choice is a continuous goal, especially in a competitively priced industry. In an effort to full their “Sankha Wekha” proposition which described providig customers with more choice, DStv will now provide customers with 8 new HD channels. Over the past few years, DStv has introduced new ways of viewing content from platforms such as Showmax and the DStv App (formerly DStv Now), which allows consumers to watch their favourite shows while on the go through their mobile devices.

Customers will now have an improved overall viewing experience through the upgrading of eight DStv channels from SD (Standard Viewing) to HD (high definition).

The channels that are now available in HD are as follows:

● Africa Magic Urban

● Africa Magic Epic

● Akwaaba Magic

● Abol TV

● Honey TV

● Pearl Magic Prime,

● Maisha Magic Bongo

● CNN

“This advancement further reiterates our commitment to putting our customers first. HD will truly improve the viewing experience and sound across all the channels through increasing the resolution, making sure the images are clearer to ensure optimal enjoyment” said Gus Banda, Multichoice Malawi MD.

To stream shows anywhere anytime and enjoy offline, download the DStv App available for download for via iOS and Android.