South Africa Suspends Home Affairs Officials Over Prophet Bushiri

By Malawi Voice
Bushiri’s arrive at the court

South African government has suspended five officials from Africa’s home affairs department for their role in issuing residence papers to Malawians fugitive Prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

Prophet Bushiri had acquired permanent residence documents that were questioned by the authorities. He fled the country after skipping bail in an ongoing fraud and money laundering case.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said the five officers were facing disciplinary measures after investigations were concluded.

The minister denied reports that the fugitive preacher had captured the department of home affairs and had officers working to make his life easy.

Prophet Bushiri and Wife Mary are in Malawi and their extradition case is yet to be concluded.

Malawi Voice

