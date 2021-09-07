Mangochi Tailor Wins MK7.6 Million in BetYanga

Mangochi based tailor Issa Derickand a secondary school student from Bvumbwe in Thyolo, Dominic Mbalume have won K7.6 Million and K1.7 Million respectively in BetYanga.

Derick and Mbalume joins the world of millionaires with a stake of MK500 (Five Hundred Kwacha) each.

Speaking after receiving the cheque on Tuesday in Blantyre, Derrick said; “I never expected to win this amount.”

He added: “Iam planning to build a descent house and my life will really change with this money.”

Super Pesa Chief Executive Officer, Richard Makondi has since encouraged people to bet responsibly.

BetYanga is a Football Prediction Game, where TNM subscribers can win millions, by dialling *1515# and correctly predicting the outcome of 13 football matches.