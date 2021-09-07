27.1 C
New York
Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Buy now

spot_img
HomeBusiness
BusinessLatest

Mangochi Tailor Wins MK7.6 Million in BetYanga

By Malawi Voice

Mangochi based tailor Issa Derickand a secondary school student from Bvumbwe in Thyolo, Dominic Mbalume have won K7.6 Million and K1.7 Million respectively in BetYanga.

Derick and Mbalume joins the world of millionaires with a stake of MK500 (Five Hundred Kwacha) each.

Speaking after receiving the cheque on Tuesday in Blantyre, Derrick said; “I never expected to win this amount.”

He added: “Iam planning to build a descent house and my life will really change with this money.”

Super Pesa Chief Executive Officer, Richard Makondi has since encouraged people to bet responsibly.

BetYanga is a Football Prediction Game, where TNM subscribers can win millions, by dialling *1515# and correctly predicting the outcome of 13 football matches.

Previous articleTEVETA Partners SMEDI In Small Entrepreneurship Development
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
68,775FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©parenting.com. All rights reserved - Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv