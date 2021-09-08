OOPS! PSLCE Exam Materials Stolen in Rumphi

Robbers on Wednesday morning stormed Chikwawa Primary School in Rumphi district and went away with Primary School Leaving Certificate Examinations (PSLCE) materials.

Northern Region Police Spokesperson, Maurice Chapola confirmed the development in an interview with Zodiak Online. He actual examinations papers were not tampered.

However, Chapola denied commenting about security officers who are providing security at the center.

This year 281,329 are sitting for Primary school certificate of Education (PSLCE) which started this morning across the country.