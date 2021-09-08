MCP PLANS TO REPEAL 50+1 PROVISION: Bribes 12 MPs with Pick-ups

MCP Head Office in Lilongwe

Plans are at an advanced stage by the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to repeal the recently amended part of Section 80 Subsection 2 of the part of the Malawi Electoral Act that defines majority as 50+1, Malawi Voice can tell.

According to an insider, MCP has already started canvassing for numbers by bribing some Independent members of Parliament with their recently acquired pick-ups, in readiness for the move.

The judgment of the High Court of Malawi sitting as the Constitutional Court and upheld by the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal, the definition of “majority” in determining a winner in the election is 50-percent-plus-one.

The move aims at giving an easy ride in 2025 polls in a likely event that Saulos Chilima and his UTM pulls out of Tonse Alliance.