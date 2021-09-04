MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: 50 Ethiopians Arrested in Malawi After Fleeing Refugee Camp

The Malawi Police in Dowa district have arrested 50 Ethiopians for fleeing Dzaleka Refugee Camp.

Dowa Police Publicist, Gladson M’bumpha, has confirmed the development saying the suspects were arrested last night.

M’bumpha said the suspects were apprehended at Ngalazuka Village when Police manned a roadblock at Byanzi between Dowa Turn Off and Dzaleka Refugee Camp after receiving a tip from well-wishers that two minibuses had carried unknown people.

According to M’bumpha, the suspects were leaving Dzaleka Refugee Camp to unknown destination using a Caravan minibus and Toyota Hiace minibus.

He added that drivers of the two minibuses managed to escape soon after being stopped.

Meanwhile, the suspects, whose ages range from 9 to 26 years, are in custody and that they are expected to appear before court soon to answer charges of illegal entry into the country.