Malawi Loose To Cameroon 2-0

The Malawi National Football team “the Flames” found it hard against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the World cup qualifiers as the team suffered a 2-0 defeat at Olembe Stadium, Yaoundé, on Friday night.

The Flames were behind at nine minutes following a goal from Cameroon’s Captain Vincent Aboubakar who connected an inviting pass from a Pierre Kunde. They doubled the lead in the 22nd minute through a goal by Michael Ngadeu.

Flames fialed to match their opponents in many departments during the match.

The win means the Indomitable Lions top Group D of the qualifiers with three points, followed by Ivory Coast, who shared spoils with Mozambique after a 0-0 stalemate in an earl y kick off.

Mozambique are third with one point whereas the Flames anchor the group without a point. The Flames rarely threatened the hosts in the opening 45 minutes of the match.

The two teams went for recess with the hosts having a 2-0 lead.

After the break, Flames Coach Meck Mwase made a double substitution when he brought in Chikoti Chirwa and Gabadinho Mhango for Tawonga Chimodzi and Gerald Phiri Junior, respectively. Khuda Muyaba also replaced Richard Mbulu but by then the game was beyond Flames’ reach.

In an early kick off, Ivory Coast shared spoils while Mozambique after a goal-less stalemate in Maputo.

The Flames will face Mozambique at Orlando Stadium in the second match of the Group D qualifiers in South Africa.

Line ups: Malawi: Kakhobwe, Sanudi, Mzava, Petro, Chembezi, Chimodzi, Banda, Peter, Chester, Phiri Junior, Mbulu.

Cameroon: Epassy, Ngadeu, Fai, Moukoudi, Mbaizo, Hongla, Kunde, Toko, Moumi, Aboukar, Choupo.