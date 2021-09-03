Scorchers to Start COSAFA Women’s Championship Preps

The Malawi National Women’s Football team will go into camp next week in preparation for the COSAFA Women’s Championship set for this month end in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

About 30 players are expected to report for camp at the Mpira Village on Wednesday September 8.

FAM has appointed McNerbert Kazuwa and Andrew Chikhosi as caretaker coaches as the Association is still finalising the process of recruiting a new permanent coach.

FAM Competitions and Communications Director Gomezgani Zakazaka said the team will remain in camp until departure for South Africa.

“The good thing is that the Regional Leagues have concluded and the players will be fully committed to the camp until they leave for South Africa.

“The two coaches were head coach and assistant respectively during the team’s last assignments and are conversant with the set up as well as the players,” said Zakazaka.

Scorchers are in Group A alongside defending champions South Africa, Angola and Mozambique.

They will open their campaign on September 28 against South Africa before facing Mozambique on October 1. Their last match is against Angola on October 4.