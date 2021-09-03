Blantyre DHO Intensifies Covid-19 Vaccine Outreach

By Loness Gwazanga

Blantyre, September 3, Mana: Blantyre District Health Office will this weekend take Covid-19 vaccine to people in various areas across the district to increase the vaccine uptake and also avoid wastage of the doses.

In a press release, Blantyre District Council, Director of Health and Social Services, Dr. Gift Kawalazira said the outreach is meant to ensure that people in Blantyre get vaccinated at their convenient places.

“In line with this arrangement, health officials will set up temporary sites in public places like markets, private hospital, schools, churches, mosques and others,” said Kawalazira, adding that his office proposed organisations and companies to be vaccinations points.

He said that organisations that are interested to participate in the outreach are required to book in advance with the District Health Office.

“To avoid wastage of the vaccine, institutions are encouraged to arrange for a minimum of ten people that are eligible for the vaccine,” Kawalazira added.

Reacting to the Blantyre Health Office decision, Blantyre Synod of the CCAP General Secretary, Rev. Dr. Billy Gama described the outreach as a good move saying the synod is ready to support the strategy.

“This is good development, Blantyre Synod was the first to request for the vaccine center and l was the second after the synod moderator to get my jab and this time around we wouldn’t mind to invite them again,” said Gama in an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Thursday.

Over 50,000 people in Blantyre have been vaccinated with both AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson