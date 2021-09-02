Dedza, Mozambique Police to Fight Inter-Border Crimes

By George Mponda

Candiado (left) and other police officers during the visit

Dedza, September 2, Mana: The Officer In-Charge for Dedza Police Station, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mwizamose Nyoni, and her counterpart, the Principal Inspector of Mozambican Police, Awessa Victorino Candiado, have touted cooperation as key to combating inter-border crimes.

Speaking Wednesday when Nyoni visited the neighbouring Calomue Border Post in Mozambique for joint discussions with her counterpart, the two agreed on the need to have open channels of communication in order to flush out criminals.



“We came here to discuss how we can effectively combat transnational organised crimes which are rampant in our border districts and this can be achieved by our commitment to reinforcing our partnership,” Nyoni said.



“Among other things, we have also discussed how to deal with murder cases, burglary and theft, defilement and non compliance to COVID-19 preventive measures which are all areas of major concern,” she added.



The two law enforcers also agreed to be sending back criminals who flee to the other country after committing crimes so there should be no haven for inter-border criminals but they should face the law.



In her remarks, Candiado said her government has hailed Dedza Police Station for arresting Daniel George Munsautsa, 23, of Ntengowambalame in Tete Province, and Jasinto Antonio Celestino, 25 of the same province in Mozambique.

She said the two were found in possession of human tissues.

“This is a sign of cooperation because these two suspects had fled from Mozambique after committing the crimes and they were hiding in Malawi. “However, our colleagues from Dedza Police Station captured them and they have since sent them back to our country where they are expected to answer various felonious offenses,” Candiado said.



She further said her officers would not entertain any Malawian returnees who attempt to use unchartered routes to avoid getting tested for COVID-19 at the Malawian border.



The Dedza Police Officer in Charge was accompanied by the station officer, Senior Superintendent Alexander Kaonga and some officers from various branches during the visit.

