TATA-Zambia Malawi, Daytona Car Sales Top Sponsors For LL Motor Show

By Edwin Mauluka

MAJESTIC: One of the luxury cars from DCS

The Lilongwe Motor Show continue to attract the attention of car dealers as the organisers have unveiled Tata-Zambia Malawi and Daytona car sales limited as top sponsors for the event.

Malawi’s biggest automotive exhibition, is back this year, and is slated for 28th August 2021 at the Lilongwe Golf Club Grounds.

“This sponsorship means that the two have been grabbed the top spots as Gold and Silver Sponsors respectively.” disclosed Alinane Njolomole, CEO for Lilongwe Motor Show Ltd

“We are delighted for this sponsorship and we would like to appeal to other corporate companies and dealerships to grab a spot at this prestigious exhibition.” Said Njolomole

He also shared that the Indian High Commission to Malawi will also be apart of this year’s show as part of the India@75 Celebrations as the country celebrates its 75 years in Malawi.

Daytona Car Sales (DCS) is a new and exciting dealership in high end exclusive luxury SUV’s and have introduced innovative concept of click to buy & sell a car through their website (dcs-mw.com).

TATA is one of the largest Commercial Vehicle Producers will showcase its fleet that includes buses, 4X4 Vehicles, construction machinery, SUV’s, motorcycles and trucks.

The exhibition includes a segment for lubricant companies, banks and insurance companies as well to market their automotive related products.

Lilongwe Motor Show is a corporate event aimed at meeting marketing needs for participating brands whilst positioning their brand statements to a unique demographic of corporates, entrepreneurs and contractors.

“This is also a Family corporate event that will feature test drives, market activations, raffles, corporate business mixer, a short golf tournament and an exclusive music performance. It is an exciting corporate family event filled with outdoor action!” added Njolomole