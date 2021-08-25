Dr Thom Mpinganjira Urges Blantyre CCAP Synod to stop Politicking

By John Saukira

Business mogul Thom Mpinganjira has called on Blantyre synod of the CCAP to go back to its mission of saving souls for Christ and desist from worldly influences which he says have engulfed it.

The statement comes hot amid concerns that the synod is practising partisan politics instead of preaching word of God.

For instance , during the campaign period, Blantyre Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) suspended four clerics who represented concerned church ministers for holding a press briefing without the synod leadership’s consent. The four were Reverend Donnex Mateyu Ngalande of Chileka CCAP who is also coordinator of the group, Reverend Dezio Maloya of Sharpevale CCAP in Ntcheu, Reverend Frank Mkwezalamba of Madziabango in Blantyre Rural Presbytery and Reverend Duncan Kananji of Blantyre City Presbytery.

But Speaking at the Synod’s Biennial Conference at HHI in Blantyre, Mpinganjira who was guest of honour asked the new team when elected to work on “rebuilding the church back to its original mission and not involve itself in party politics and other irrelevant influences”.

“The CCAP Church, like all other Churches in Malawi and on earth, has been rocked and ravaged by politics, racism, tribalism and all other “ism’s” that one can think of. And has therefore suffered from what I call “Mission drift” meaning it has drifted away from its mission focusing on the ism’s and internal fighting. This, by the way is exactly the case with my Seventhday Adventist Church. This year’s theme is therefore perfect. Rebuild the CCAP, take it back to the Great Commission as given by the Master in

Matthew 28:16-20. That rebuilding starts now in this Assembly and the men and women of God must leave this place fired up by the help of God and by His Grace.”

During the event, Mpinganjira made available 5 million kwacha to Blantyre Synod to assist in the operations of the church.

The meeting was being held under the theme “Rebuilding the CCAP Blantyre Synod together with the help of God”.

Mpinganjira then sked the CCAP Blantyre Synod to start spiritual rebuilding and return to the Great Commission (Matthew 28 vs 16 to 20) which calls believers to go to all the world to preach the gospel.