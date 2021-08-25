Eye of the Child to launch Anti-Defilement Campaign

By Roselyn Phiri

File: Police Officers in Anti-Gender Based Violence Campaign

Lilongwe, August 25, Mana: Eye of the Child plans to launch a national campaign against defilement in Malawi as one way of creating protective environment in the communities and families for children.

Through the campaign, the organization intends to draw attention to the problem of child sexual abuse in Malawi as well as urging government and relevant authorities to fulfill their obligation of preventing and eliminating all forms of child abuse.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Wednesday, Eye of the Child Advocacy and Public Relations Officer, Memory Chisenga said the organisation is deeply concerned with cases of child abuse and exploitation.

“Section 22 (2) of the Constitution provides that each member of the family shall enjoy full and equal respect and be protected from all forms of neglect, cruelty or exploitation,” she said.

Eye of the Child Advocacy and Public Relations Officer Memory Chisenga

She noted that although the family holds the greatest potential for protection of children against all forms of violence, in most circumstances it is where major forms of child sexual abuse are taking place.

Chisenga said the organization will partner with policy makers, education institutions, the police service, health workers, child protection workers and community members in promoting behavior change and the implementation of laws that protect children from all forms of sexual abuse.

Chisenga said child sexual abuse is not only a violation of child rights but also results in life threatening physical and emotional injuries that negatively affect children.

“Child Victims are more often discriminated against by their peers in the communities, some are physically injured, and some even die due to the serious injuries they sustain.

According to statistics by the Malawi Police Service, about 77 percent of sexual abuse cases in 2020 involved child victims.