Malawi Police Arrest 8 Street Kids for Murdering Limbe Man

Police in Blantyre have arrested eight street kids aged between 12 and 28 for the murder of Edson Nasiyaya in Limbe Township.

South West Regional Police spokesperson Ramsey Mushani said the murder took place at Limbe Market Bridge as Nasiyaya was going home from where he conducted his business.

He said the eight are Manuel Kalumbi, Dale Godfrey, Hope Mutheko, Mayeso Sinanzi and four other juveniles (named withheld).

“Following the murder report, police detectives from the South West Regional Headquarters in conjunction with Limbe Police Station detectives instituted an intensive and intelligence driven investigation which led to the arrest of the aforementioned suspects.”