Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda has certified as a constitutional case the 2020 fresh presidential election challenge and Justice Slyvester Kalembera will be the president judge.

Lawyer for the former governing DPP Charles Mhango has confirmed the development.

The dismissed Commissioners including Linda Kunje and Jean Mathanga want the court to nullify the 2020 fresh presidential election after Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda invalidated their appointment.