Chakwera under fire over Conflicting Statements with his Cabinet Ministers

A political commentator is describing conflicting statements from President Lazarus Chakwera and his cabinet ministers as a worrisome development.

The conflicting statements on some policy issues prompt the citizenry to question the coordination between the presidency and cabinet.

For instance, there was an apparent disconnect between President Chakwera and Deputy Labour Minister Vera Kamtukule on the Labour Relations bill.

Chakwera has since not assented to the bill which among other issues gagged workers from staging industrial action on welfare matters.

In the latest incident, Chakwera has differed with the Ministry of Agriculture on the list of beneficiaries in the Affordable Input Program-AIP.

The Ministry has reduced the beneficiaries with about 1 million farmers in the next farming season, but the president insists the list will not be trimmed.

A Political Science Lecturer from the University of Malawi Ernest Thindwa observes that there is no proper consultation on policy issues.