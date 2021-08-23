APM fires Mpinganjira for “joining MCP”

GOOD OLD DAYS: Mutharika welcoming BJ in DPP Camp

Democratic Progressive Party, DPP, President, former state President, Arthur Peter Mutharika fired the party’s spokesperson, Brown James Mpinganjira.

In a letter dated, 10 August, 2021, APM informs BJ, as he is popularly known, of the decision to fire him as Spokesperson for the party. It is understood that the DPP has been accusing Mpinganjira of playing double standards, secretly meeting with Chakwera ahead of a move for Mpinganjira to formally join the main ruling party in the Tonse Alliance.

In a media interview in June this year, Mpinganjira shocked the public by openly criticizing Mutharika and the DPP, advising Mutharika to get over his presidential loss in June 2020 fresh elections and move on.

He went further to opine that Mutharika and DPP should ditch politicking every chance they get but rally behind Chakwera and his government for the National good so that the country can effectively progress both socially and economically. In the interview, Mpinganjira also urged the clergy to take the leading role in convincing all former Presidents and Vice Presidents to work with Chakwera’s government instead of working against it.

“We are all Malawians and we must strive to put politics aside and concentrate on nation building. We must help the current (MCP) government fulfill campaign promises because if MCP succeeds, we all succeed. “I would like to specifically request the clergy to take a leading role in fostering unity and harmony among all Malawians. Let them encourage former Presidents (Bakili Muluzi, Peter Mutharika and Joyce Banda) and former Vice Presidents (Cassim Chilumpha and Khumbo Kachali) to work together and help the current administration deliver on its pledges and commitments. If this ship sinks, we shall all sink, and not only MCP members and supporters.

“Governments change. There was UDF; there was DPP; there was PP; now there is MCP. Let’s accept these changes without any tribal and regional considerations”, Mpinganjira, suggested. “Malawi is a ship and that when it sinks, we all sink, and not only MCP members and supporters”.

These remarks were in sharp contrast to what has clearly has been one of the DPP’s strategy, since its loss; capitalizing on and amplifying any apparent missteps by the current government, going to town on Tonse government whenever an opportunity presents itself to the party’s lieutenants and leadership.