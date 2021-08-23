Malawi Driver Arrested for ‘Obstructing’ President Chakwera vehicle

Police in Mzuzu have arrested a truck driver for allegedly obstructing President Lazarus Chakwera’s convoy at Kadikechi trading center which is along the M1 road in Mzimba.

National Police Spokesperson, James Kadadzera says the driver identified as Lusungu Chibisa Chirwa also had no drivers license at the time of his arrest.

He was let to drive his truck to the Mzuzu Police Station where he is being kept while waiting to appear in Court over the offence.

The truck is still parked outside Mzuzu Police Station.

President Lazarus Chakwera was in Mzuzu yesterday, where he went to grace Anglican Diocese of the Northern Malawi’s 25th Silver jubilee celebrations.