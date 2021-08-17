SADC Decorates Youthful Malawian Journalist

By Andrew Magombo

Binauli – I thank God for the award

Lilongwe, Mana: Malawian Journalist, Jabulire Binauli, has carted home $2500 (approximately K2 million) after emerging winner in the Television Journalism category of the 2021 SADC Media Awards.

Binauli, 25, was announced first prize winner on Tuesday during the opening ceremony of the 41st ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government currently underway at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.

She clinched the award after thorough articulation of Malawi President, Lazarus Chakwera’s state visit to Mozambique’s Tete Province in 2020 where he held bilateral talks with that country’s State President, Felix Nyusi.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA), the youthful female journalist from Malawi Ministry of Information’s Film Unit section was emotionally overwhelmed for emerging victorious.

“I’m really overwhelmed with happiness having won this award. I thank God, my family and colleagues at Malawi Film Unit for always pushing me to do better,” said a jovial Binauli.

The competition, which enlisted 25 journalists across the region, also saw Jose Luis Mendoca from Angola walking away with $2500 for emerging winner in the print category.

In the radio category, Zambian Journalist, Orasho Lomawu, walked away with the first winner prize.

Apart from journalists, SADC also decorated top three students who did well in the 2021 SADC Secondary Schools Essay Competition.

Stephane Lee You Voon from Mauritius was the overall winner in the Essay Writing award which stretches back to 1995 when the SADC Council of Ministers approved the establishment of the competition.

The competition was established to recognise best students’ work in disseminating information on SADC to support the process of regional co-operation and integration in the region.

The SADC Secondary School Essay Competition, which is strictly open to secondary school students from the SADC Member States, attracts a prize of US$1,500 for the first winner, US$1,000 for the runner up and the third prize winner receives US$750.

This year’s topic for the Essay Competition was “How has SADC contributed to peace and security of the region in the last 40 years and how can SADC consolidate peace going forward.”