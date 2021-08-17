First Capital Bank Donates to Ndirande Health Centre

As the fight against Coronavirus ranges on, First Capital Bank (FCB) Plc on Tuesday donated personal protective equipment to Ndirande Health Centre in Blantyre to help in the fight against Covid-19.

The donated items worth MK 1 Million include gloves, hand sanitizers, mattresses, dust bins and wheelbarrows.

Speaking during the hand-over ceremony, FCB Branch Manager for Ndirande Kondwani Lunda said the bank believes in giving back to the community.

“As bank of the people, we believe in giving bank to the community hence the donation today,” said Lunda adding that: “we noted challenges the facility was facing in fighting against the pandemic so we decided to bail them out.”

Lunda also commended health care workers in the country for putting up a gallant fight against Coronavirus pandemic.

“We saluteour health care workers for risking their lives in fighting against corona virus pandemic,” said Lunda

Facility in charge officer for Ndirande Health Centre Veronica Ng’ombe commended First Capital Bank for the donation saying the donation will help the facility in the fight against covid-19.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 58,221 Covid-19 cases including 1,983 deaths thus according to statistics from Ministry Of Health.