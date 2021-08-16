THE TRUTH AND POLITICS OF MSUNDWE RAPE LIES: An analysis of who did what and why

An analysis of who did what and why (classified secret revealed)

BACKGROUND

It all started with a decision to kill at least one policeman as part of the strategy to demoralize police forces who were fighting MCP violence led by Timothy Mtambo.

In our military language and in the grand strategy to take down President Mutharika’s government, attacking police was defined as hitting “a center of gravity.” Our general strategy against Mutharika was also what we call “war of attrition” which targets important supply points over time in order to weaken the enemy because we wanted to pressurize Mutharika to resign so that Chilima would take over.

The decision to kill the policeman as part of disorienting police forces was approved by Reverend Lazarus Chakwera himself because at that time the violent rioters had burnt police units, burnt police family houses, undressed a female officer in public and wounded several officers but this did not have the effect that Chakwera and Mtambo wanted. Chakwera himself approved the decision to kill at least one policeman and he advised that it must be someone from Southern region because he did not to anger his own Chewa people.

A decision was also made that the policeman must be killed on a day President Mutharika was doing a public activity for the murder to have an embarrassing effect.

The blocking of the road at Msundwe that morning was what in war we call a tactical manoeuvre intended to draw the attention of police, draw them aside and hit them outside their camp.

THE KILLING OF IMEDI

Imedi had already been identified but there were also two more other potential targets in case the first target had slipped through our fingers.

It was also planned that Imedi must be butchered and slaughtered in public sight and photos taken to shock Malawians and send a demoralizing message and instill fear in all police officers across the country. We wanted to show that the so called Msundwe Barracks was more superior.

But what Malawians must know is there were specific people with special tactical skills who were hired to kill Inspector Imedi. Mtambo had arranged with some military grade trained Burundians who were military soldiers but were now hiding as refugees at Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Dowa. These are people who were trained in guerrilla war tactics and were capable of a fast hit and run job. These mercenary elements went and joined Msundwe community and posed as part of Msundwe community.

When time came, it happened fast. Inspector Imedi was stoned to death like a snake. Who could kill a well trained PMF police officer with stones when the officer had a gun?

COVERING UP THE CRIME— Chizuma and Company Take Over

There was a lot of fear of a backlash from government, police itself and the international after the murder of Inspector Imedi. It was also feared that the community members would talk out of fear.

Two strategies were quickly drawn. Chakwera rushed and organized a THANK YOU RALLY at Msundwe within days of the murder. This rally was done to boost the morale of the Msundwe community so that they must feel they had the support of a bigger political structure. They must not fear but instead they must take pride in what happened in their community.

But something had to be done to divert public attention. Mtambo and his strategy team decided to make police become the accused on the scene. The turning of Police into the accused would stop them from accusing anyone of the murder.

Martha Chizuma and Ayuba James the lawyer to do the dirty job of sweeping the crime scene of Imedi by creating their own crime against Police.

Msundwe women had to be raped by police officers exactly at 11:00am in the heat and chaos of teargas soon after the murder of Imedi.

Chizuma offered to use Malawi Human Rights Commission to create a fiction report that would officially legitimize the story. Chizuma was the Ombudsman chairing the MHRC. Fortunately for her, there was no Commission which legally existed because the new Commissioners had not been sworn in. The Ombudsman could bulldoze the MHRC Secretariat to dance to her political scheme.

But in her capacity as Ombudsman Chizuma was also sitting on the Police Commission which was supposed to seek justice for Imedi and protect the integrity of the entire police force which she was destroying.

Chizuma created a fiction MHRC report and took the report to the media herself and the international community to make it all believable. The media believed her and told the story as she told it.

Chizuma also used her clout as Ombudsman to mobilize women lawyers under Women’s Lawyers Association to fight cause of supporting the “raped women” of Msundwe. Money was promised but they were never told that the story was a lie.

James Ayuba was the coordinating hand behind the scenes. It was Ayuba and Mtambo who traveled to Msundwe to coach the women to say when the Malawi Human Rights Commission came to “investigate” and ask them questions. Together with Esther Kathumba the MP for the area they coached the women and the chiefs what to say. It was the Ayuba-Kathumba story that the Msundwe women told when on the next day Chizuma led MHRC to “investigate”.

The masterminds of the rape went as far buying and forging hospital certificates to certify that the women were raped.

But there was no rape. Yet hundreds of millions of money was claimed from Government when Chizuma, Ayuba, Mtambo and Chakwera knew there was no rape.

It’s a crime committed in covering up another murder crime.