State House Press Officer Martha Chikuni Dies

State House Press Officer responsible for Marketing and Special Events Martha Chikuni has died, government has confirmed.

Minister of Information, Gospel Kazako confirmed the development on Friday through his official facebook page.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the demise of Ms. Martha Chikuni who, until her death today, was the State House press officer responsible for Marketing and Special Events.

Martha was a fine, hardworking and friendly personality who had an open heart for all. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” confirmed Kazako, who also doubles as Government Mouth-Piece.

President Lazarus Chakwera appointed Martha Chikuni as State House Press Officer in August 2020.