Flames Leaves Monday For Cosafa…As Mwase Names 20-man Final Squad

Flames Head Coach Meck Mwase has named Flames final squad for this year’s COSAFA Cup to be staged in South Africa from 6th July.

Mwase has also been cleared of COVID-19 after testing negative on Saturday and will travel with the team, which leaves the country for South Africa on Monday.

According to Football Association of Malawi, all Flames players and technical panel who were in camp have tested negative.The coaching panel has named a 20-man final squad and four reserves for the two-week competition.

The Flames are in Group B alongside defending champions Zambia and Madagascar while Comoros, who were drawn in this Group, have pulled out of the tournament due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Flames will face off with Madagascar and Zambia on 7th July and 13th July, respectively.The following is the full squad#Goalkeepers: Ernest Kakhobwe, William Thole#Defenders: Stanly Sanudi, Dennis Chembezi, Nickson Nyasulu, Nickson Mwase, Mark Fodya.#Midfielders: Rafiq Namwera, Chimwemwe Idana, Chikoti Chirwa, Tawonga Chimodzi, Mike Mkwate, Micium Mhone, Ndaziona Chatsalira, Vitumbiko Kumwenda#Strikers: Zicco Mkanda, Muhamad Sulumba, Maxwell Phodo, Schumacher Kuwali, Khuda Muyaba.#Reserves: Richard Chimbamba, Eric Kaonga, Pilirani Thuli, Mischeck Selemani