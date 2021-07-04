Govt Investigates Kalibu Academy over Continued Student’s Sexual Assault

The ministry of education has launched an investigation into the continued sexual assault at Kalibu Academy.

According to a statement MIJ Online has seen, signed by Chikondano Mussa, Secretary for Education, authorities have noted with concern reports awash on social media indicating that a male teacher at the said school had sexually harassed a female student.

Meanwhile, the ministry has launched an investigation into the matter.

The ministry is further calling upon anyone with additional information on the matter to relay such to relevant authorities