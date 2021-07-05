UN Committed to Popularise Malawi 2063

By Kondwani Magombo

Mr. 2063 (NPC Executive Director, Dr. Thomas Chataghalala Munthali) takes cen dancing to MW2063 promo song by Pixy

Mangochi, Mana: United Nations (UN), through UNDP, has made commitment to continue supporting the popularization of the Malawi 2063 Agenda to the masses through various channels, including community radio stations.

The UNDP Resident Representative to Malawi, Shigeki Komatsubara, made the commitment on during the official launch of Malawi Vision 2063 Popularization exercise through Community Radio Stations held at Dzimwe Community Radio in Monkey Bay in Mangochi.

Komatsubara said the UN will support the popularisation of the national vision to ensure it is widely understood in rural areas so that no one is left behind.

“I wish to convey our commitment to continue building and strengthening the partnership between UNDP and Malawi Government.

“I further commit to supporting the implementation of the national vision, including the 10-year implementation plan,” said the UNDP Resident Representative.

Komatsubara: UNDP to continue with support

He also pledged that UNDP would continue to support the creation of enabling environment for the media to flourish, describing the fourth estate as a crucial partner in driving the development agenda of the country.



“The launch of the Malawi Vision 2063 through a community radio station is a testament to the importance of the media in our society in facilitating wider outreach on information such as emerging government policies and other strategic programs,” he said.

Principal Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Information, Francis Bisika, hailed the UNDP for the support, saying it will also provide the much-need business support to the community radios.

He then urged all Malawians to embrace the agenda and play a role in transforming Malawi into a wealthy and self-reliant industrialised (upper-middle-income) country by the year 2063.

“The Malawi we want is possible and it all begins with you and me… Without you, this development plan will become another failure, with nothing to show 43 years from now,” said Bisika.

He added that government, through the Ministry of Information, will continue to support the National Planning Commission (NPC) and other partners in the popularisation of Malawi 2063 agenda to ensure wide awareness and participation in its implementation.

On his part, NPC Executive Director, Thomas Munthali, also urged all Malawians to take the implementation of the agenda MW2063 seriously, saying Malawians should not be discouraged by the country’s previous aspirations such as the Vision 2020 which yielded nothing.

“We should use the failure of Vision 2020 as a springboard or source of our determination to make Malawi Vision 2063 a success,” said Munthali.

He explained NPC was working with ministries of Information, Economic Planning and Development, Civic Education and National Unity and the National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Public Trust to popularise the Malawi 2063 agenda through the country’s public and private media houses.

“Our target is that by December this year, eight in every 10 Malawians should know about Malawi 2063 and what roles they can play to support the strategy’s implementation,” explained Munthali.