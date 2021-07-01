Nigerian Striker Babatunde Snubs Wanderers For Bullets

Nigerian striker Babatunde Adepoju has joined Nyasa Big Bullets from their rivals Mighty Wanderers.

According to Nyasa Bullets website, the 25-year old striker has joined the team on a three-year deal as a free agent from Mighty Wanderers.

Adepoju, who has scored five goals in the ongoing season and fourteen goals in the 2019 season, expressed his excitement after signing the deal on Thursday.

“It feels good to be a Bullets player and I believe I will be able to contribute what I am capable of with the help of head coach Kalisto Pasuwa and my fellow players and I believe I will add value,” he told Club media.

Babatunde becomes Pasuwa’s fourth signing this season as Bullets eye another TNM Super League championship and participation in the CAF Champions League.

Other signings are Paul Kansungwi from Red Lions, Alick Lungu (free agent) and Erick Kaonga from Ekwendeni Hammers.