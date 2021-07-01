Over K 244 Million 6 July Budget Draws Angry Reactions From Malawians

Minister of Homeland security and Internal affairs who is the Chairperson for this year’s independence day celebrations Richard Chimwendo Banda

President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse administration has allocated 244 Million Kwacha towards this year’s Independence Day Celebrations on 6 July.

Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda confirmed the development during a press briefing held in Lilongwe.

According to Chimwendo Banda, the celebrations will be held in all regions, with strict adherence to the Covid-19 preventive measures.

However, patriotic Malawians on the social media are for president Chakwera to cancel the celebrations to channel the money towards the war against Covid-19.

“Blowing 244 million on celebrations while the nation is running out of vaccines,” posted a facebook user Peter Makamo.

Another facebook user Steve Saliji said: “244million? Is the celebration beneficial to ordinary Malawians? This is an indication that, this government has really failed.

We thought voting for nine parties things will change for better but we are now lavishing in an abyss of poverty. Malawi is for the rich now. President and his cabinet ministers will benefit the allowance from such a celebration.”

Independence Day in Malawi is annually celebrated on July 6. This holiday commemorates the day when Malawi gained independence from Britain.