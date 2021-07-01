KUIPATSA MOTO FLAMES: FDH Bank Doubles Flames Sponsorship from K60million to K120million

BY MAYAMIKO PHIRI

GOOD GESTURE: Chitera presenting the dummy cheque to Chitera

FDH Bank has committed K120 million annual sponsorship to the Malawi national football team (Flames) for the next three years.

The bank’s Deputy Managing Director, George Chitera, has disclosed this in Blantyre.

This is an increase from the K60 million annual support which the bank has been using to bankroll the team.

The bank last year also committed to sponsor a K90 million FDH Bank Cup for five years.

Chitera further stated that as FDH bank they thought it wise to increase the sponsorship bearing in mind that the team has qualified for AFCON scheduled for Cameron next year.

In his remarks Football association of Malawi president Walter Nyamilandu applauded FDH bank for the kind gesture.

Nyamilandu noted that government alone can not meet all the teams requirements, as the government is preoccupied with other equal important task.

Nyamilandu called upon the cooperate world to emmulate the good gesture shown by FDH bank.

The bank last year also committed to sponsor FAM/ FDH cup to the tune of 90 million kwacha to run for the next , five years.

