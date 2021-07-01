Man Jailed For 20 years For Raping 91-Year Old Woman

The Dowa Magistrate Court has sentenced 25-year-old man identified as Thokozani Andrew to 20 years imprisonment for raping a 91-year-old woman.

According to Dowa Police Public Relations Officer, Gladson M’bumpha, the convict committed the crime on 19 September 2020.

M’bumpha said the victim went to Mkanganya Forest in the district to collect charcoal remains when “the convict appeared from behind where he grabbed, undressed and raped her.”

The victim is said to have reported the matter to her relatives and thereafter, the convict was arrested before being brought before the court.

Appearing in court, the convict pleaded not guilty to a charge of rape contrary to Section 133 of the Penal Code development that prompted the state to parade four witnesses, leading to his conviction.

Passing sentence, Senior Resident Magistrate Joana Kwatiwani concurred with the state’s submission for a stiff punishment and sentenced the convict to 20 years imprisonment with hard labour, saying the sentence will bar others of the similar intentions from committing an offence.