Former Central Bank Czar Kabambe Out On Bail

Kabambe Out On Court Bail

The Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate Patrick Chirwa has granted bail to former Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor Dalitso Kabambe and co-accused persons who are facing abuse of office charges.

Kabambe, Henry Mathanga second accused person, Rodrick Wiyo third accused person and Leah Donga fourth accused person have been asked to pay MK5 million bail bond plus produce two surities.

Kabambe Sympathizers celebrating bail ruling

The accused persons were arrested following a forensic audit report into alleged fraudulent local and foreign payments made by RBM between January 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020.