Nankhumwa Congratulates Symon ‘Boma Ndi Chi Matchini’ Kaunda

Nankhumwa: I wish to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Vuwa Kaunda

Leader of opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa has congratulated Symon Vuwa Kaunda for retaining Nkhatabay central constituency Parliamentary seat after winning the 29 June 2020 by-election.

Unofficial results for the by-election has revealed that Kaunda has won back his seat in the national assembly with 5439 votes to 5223 votes for Ralph Mhone of People’s Party (PP) of a 9 Parties backed up Tonse Alliance, recording a gap of 216 votes.

In a statement Nankhumwa congratulated Vuwa Kaunda and the people from Nkhatabay Central Constituency courageously exercising their democratic right to elect a representative of their choice without being intimidated by any outside influence.

Symon Vuwa Kaunda

“I wish to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Honourable Vuwa Kaunda for winning the Nkhata Bay Central parliamentary by-election.

What is more exciting for me is that our Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) parliamentary candidate reclaimed his seat against a combination of nine (9) political parties,” said Nankhumwa

He added: “Now that the people of Nkhata Bay Central have spoken, boldly, it is my humble appeal to Vuwa Kaunda to reciprocate this gesture by serving his constituents, the Democratic Progressive Party, and the entire nation with integrity, selfless dedication and patriotism.”

In April this year, the Supreme Court of Malawi ordered that there should be fresh election following an appeal from Mhone of PP who petitioned the jury that the past parliamentary elections were not free and fair hence the re-run.

TIME FOR CELEBRATIONS: Flossie Elizabeth Hera( middle) dancing with her supporters during presentation of nomination papers

Nankhumwa, who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the South, also congratulated Flossie Elizabeth Hera of the DPP on her victory as Chikwembere Ward Councilor in Blantyre North constituency.