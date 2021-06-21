CHAKWERA CONCERNED: Admits “Pa ground sipali bwino”

CHAKWERA: Concerned

President’s Lazarus Chakwera’s Executive Assistant Sean Kampondeni has disclosed that the President is concerned about the rising cost of goods and services, which is induced by petroleum prices.

He adds that Chakwera met stakeholders in oil supply, National Oil Company (NOCMA), as well as the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority(MERA) board chair to discuss some of the issues.

Kampondeni added that the President also discussed with the board Chairpersons of the 2 institutions on how best some of the challenges such as pricing and supply can be addressed.