Bullets, Silver On Neck to Neck

Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers are now level on 45 points in the TNM Super League following the Super League of Malawi (Sulom)’s determination to award the Bankers full points and two goals from their abandoned match against Red Lions.

Bullets are however still top of the table with a one-goal advantage (27/26) as Silver come second with the same number of 21 games played after Matchweek 21.

The match between Silver Strikers and Red Lions at Silver Stadium was abandoned in the dying minutes at 0-0 after the Zomba-based side protested referee Jimmy Phiri’s decision to award the home side a penalty on June 5.

On Monday, Sulom, in its determination, faulted referee Jimmy Phiri for wrongly awarding a dubious penalty to Silver Strikers, but went ahead to slap Red Lions with a One Million Kwacha fine for causing abandonment of the game and gave full points to the Bankers.

“Based on the actions of the Red Lions’ Players, the Committee has found Red Lions guilty of abandonment of the game contrary to Article 21 (7) and (1) of the Sulom Rules and Regulations. Accordingly, the Committee hereby fines Red Lions the sum of MWK1, 000, 000.00 to be paid forthwith and in any event for their next game; and awards 3 (maximum) points and two goals from this game to Silver Strikers,” reads part of Sulom’s verdict issued Monday.

Sulom has also made a recommendation to the Referees Association to ban the center referee and the assistants who officiated the match.

“From the reports, it has been established that the referee Jimmy Phiri awarded a dubious penalty. The alleged handball did not happen. Such conduct from the referees is of great concern to us. We have made recommendations before the Referees Association to arrest the situation but to no avail.

“To show that this committee is desirous to improve the standards of football in this country, we hereby recommend to the Referees Association a ban to the match referee herein, Mr. Jimmy Phiri and his assistants for the rest of the season effectively immediately,” wrote Sulom.

Three TNM Super League matches have been abandoned this season, the second being Moyale Barracks vs Mighty Tigers at Mzuzu Stadium a week ago after the home side was also awarded a penalty in the dying minutes as Tigers were leading 1-2.

The Kau Kau Boys protested the referee’s decision leading to the abandonment of the game. Sulom has since awarded Moyale full points and two goals.

On Sunday, the match between Karonga United and Silver Strikers at Karonga Stadium was also abandoned in the 87th minute after referee Mercy Kayira awarded the home team a penalty which the visitors protested.-(Credit: Nyasa Media)