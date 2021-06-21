Govt to Re-introduce Strict Covid-19 Preventive Measures Following Soaring of New Cases

In the wake of a surge in Covid19 infections, government has announced of intentions to re-introduce Covid-19 preventive measures which were eased months ago.

This comes at a time the country has seen a steady rise in cases of new infections of Coronavirus.For weeks now, new infections have moved from single-digits to double digits, with the highest so far being 72 new daily infections recorded yesterday.

Speaking to MIJ FM Dr. Chalamira Nkhoma, co-chairperson of the Taskforce observed the constant rise in new infections was a threat to the fight against the pandemic.

With this, he said his committee is to meet on Wednesday to review the restrictions and decide on whether or not to impose again the safety measures.

Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 36 new COVID-19 cases, 24 new recoveries and no new deaths. Of the new cases, 34 are locally transmitted: 22 from Blantyre, four from Kasungu, three from Zomba, two from Lilongwe, and one each from Machinga, Mwanza, and Ntcheu Districts while two cases are imported.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 34 thousand cases including over 1 thousand deaths. (MIJ FM)