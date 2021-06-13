Six Youth Members of DPP Graduate with PYPA

One of the graduates Phoebe Kachala (in green dress) receiving her certificate

The 2020-2021 Program for Young Politicians in Africa (PYPA) Cohort 4 training has ended and six (6) youth members of the DPP have graduated, namely;

Jones Milazi Phoebe Kachala Chikumbutso Chikonde Cornelius Munyanga Winnie Gondwe Mafuno Gidion Chakuamba

The program which is organized by Center for Young Leaders in Africa (CYLA) – Zambia and Green Forum – Sweden, funded by Swedish International Development Agency (SIDA), aims at educating the youth on best practices they can use while engaging in politics while teaching them topics such as; Democracy and Good Governance, Political Ideologies, Leadership, Conflict Management, Inter-Party Dialogue, Campaign & Elections, Sustainability Development etc.

The knowledge drilled to them in the PYPA program is highly impactful and helps to shape a generation of future leaders.