Zomba Malosa MP Grace Kwelepeta Launches K2.5m trophy…Fisher, Jomo Attend

COLOURFUL: The trophy arrives at the venue

Youth involvement in sporting activities may significantly contribute to their social and personal development, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Zomba Malosa, Grace Kwelepeta said on Sunday at the grand launch of her football tournament worth K2.5 million at Domasi Football Ground in her constituency

The launch was graced by football icon Fisher Anong’a Kondowe of Big Bullets as the Guest of Honour.

Speaking at the function, Kwelepeta says she decided to launch the tournament as one way of bringing cohesion and fostering social integration on the society amongst the youths since football is regarded as religion by many soccer lovers.

“Besides the usual benefits such as health, fitness and discipline that sport provides, what makes football particularly interesting for people of Malosa is that it is an, non-violent sport that focuses on fair play, inclusion and empathy. In a society divided by political and religious beliefs and creed, football plays an important role in unifying our society and indirectly combat communal violence” said kwelepeta.

FROM LEFT: Jomo, Kwelepeta and Fisher

Kwelepeta who is also known as Abiti Malosa for beating son to the former President Joyce Banda Roy Kachale in 2019 parliamentary polls spoke highly of importance of football in terms of analytical skills.

“Decision making and critical decision making skills are what makes football unique sporting activity. Football teaches you to make split second decisions and daily consistent decisions that will help you on each and every task you attempt to complete. You must execute the plan and the ability to make great decisions are critical. Football teaches this skill and as an athlete, they learn to make better decisions for themselves and their lives,” says Kwelepeta who also thanked Fisher Kondowe and Jomo Osman for gracing the launch of the tournament as this might uplift the spirit of hardworking amongst upcoming football players.

Fisher Kondowe and Jomo Osman said in the presence of deeply rooted divisions, shared experiences can be an effective nation-building tool and have a tangible effect on violence apart from its financial importance that players get at the end of the day.

Jomo Osman popularly who owns Super League outfit Mtopwa United signed two players to join his Bangwe based team from the Kwelepeta Select football club. Kwelepeta Select football club went down to Red lions 3:1 in curtain raiser game.