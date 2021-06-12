We Are Not DPP Cadets- Govt Interns

Government Interns Representatives Addressing the Media in Blantyre

Thousands of Graduates who are on government internship Program have dismissed reports connecting them to the former governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youth cadets.

The Interns dismissed the allegations on Saturday as Tonse administration intends to terminate their internship contracts on 30th June, accusing them of being members of DPP.

According to a source within Capitol Hill, President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration wants to replace the interns with Malawi Congress Party (MCP) sympathizers.

Addressing the media Serenity Lodge in Blantyre, Secretary for the Interns Felix Chaula said the interns are not affiliated to any political party in the country. He added that were selected into the program based on merit.

“We would like to disassociate ourselves from accusations that we are affiliated to a certain political party; we are only noble youths who were selected into the program on merit and expect the government to hear their grievances.

We do not want some to use this internship programme as a political tool, taking the youths for granted and claiming that the TONSE government has failed to manage the youths,” said Chaula

The Internship programme was introduced during the Professor Peter Mutharika administration to provide work integrated experience to graduates as a bridging programme from schooling to work in order to improve their employment prospects.