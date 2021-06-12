African Court Rebuffs Vuwa: Nkhata Bay Central June 29 by-elections On

The African Court on Human and People’s Rights in Arusha, Tanzania has dismissed former Nkhata Bay Central Member of Parliament Symon Vuwa Kaunda’s application for judicial review on the ruling of the Supreme Court of Appeal on parliamentary elections for Constituency.

According to the ruling we have seen, Kaunda also wanted the court to order for provision measures directly to the State not to conduct the by-elections in Nkhata Bay Central Constituency until application is fully determined.

“The court declines to exercise it’s power under Article 27(2) of the Protocol and Rule 59(1) of it’s Rules, so order the Respondent State to stay the conduct if the by-election ordered by the Supreme Court of Appeal for the Nkhata Bay Central Constituency pending the determination of the application on the merit,” reads part of the ruling.